Sarab's James Bond avatar to save Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni

Sarab goes to the hospital to look for evidence to prove Meher innocent

Colors TV's superhit Choti Sarrdaarni serial is going through a new twist. Just when you thought everything had normalized after Param and Meher returned from the hospital and a new drama was ready to be unfolded. A sudden change of events landed Meher in jail without any fault but Sarab managed to get bail for her. They have four days' time to prove her innocence and Meher has vowed to not return to Sarab's house till she proves her innocence. Meanwhile, Sara goes to the hospital in the night to get evidence to prove Meher's innocence but he lands up meeting Meher who had come to the hospital with the same motive. So what will happen next? Will Sara and Meher be able to prover Meher's innocence or will she have to spend time in jail.?