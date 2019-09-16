Sanjivani 2: Dr. Sid aka Namit Khanna gets beaten up really hard during Ganpati Puja

The second season of the popular show Sanjivani 2 began sometime back and it got a lot of attention from the fans because of the cats as well. A recent development in the show will witness a shocking incident when Dr. Siddharth aka Namit Khanna will be seen getting beaten up by the goons. This will take place post the romantic moments between Sid and Ishani aka Surbhi Chandna during the Ganpati Puja celebrations. What will happen next? Stay tuned to know about the latest happenings in Sanjivani 2.

Meanwhile, have a glimpse of the upcoming incident in the show:

