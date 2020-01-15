Saif Ali Khan was asked what if he, Taimur and Ibrahim end up liking same girl in pub. His reply is hilarious

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F at the launch of Jawaani Jaaneman

At the song launch of Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan was asked a hilarious question and the actor made sure to give an equally funny response to it. At the launch of the first song titled Gallan Kardi, Saif was asked what he would do if he, Taimur and Ibrahim end up liking the same girl in the pub. His response left the audience ROFL-ing.

''Well, Taimur and I often go to the same club. And we often like the same girl. But then I pick him up and send him home. Ibrahim is a bit bigger than me, so I don’t know if I can do that. So you know, it balances out. I think I will leave girls in pubs to Ibrahim and stay home and read to Taimur. I’m an old man now, I am just pretending to be cool,” he said.