Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
  Meher gets ready for baby shower ceremony in Choti Sarrdaarni

Meher gets ready for baby shower ceremony in Choti Sarrdaarni

Amrita and Jeeto Bhabhi help Meher to get ready for the baby shower ceremony but she looks lost in her thoughts. What is bothering her? 

New Delhi Published on: February 08, 2020 21:11 IST
Amrita and Jeeto Bhabhi help Meher get ready for baby shower ceremony in Choti Sarrdaarni

Everything finally seemed alright in serial Choti Sarrdaarni, Harleen accepted Meher after Param returned from hospital and hosted a grand welcome bash. However, in the serial world when everything seems going well its time for a new twist. Harleen's heart change for Meher seemed permanent as she started planning new ways to keep her away from Sarab. Meanwhile, Meher is getting ready for baby shower celebrations and everybody seems happy in the family. Amrita and Jeeto Bhabhi are helping her to get ready but Meher seems worried. What is bothering her? Meher gets a message from Harleens who asks her to go to her maternal family after the baby shower ceremony. The thought of leaving Sarab, Param and f the family is bothering Meher while Sarab is unaware of Harleen's plans for Meher. 

