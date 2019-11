Dalljiet Kaur is all set to make a comeback to the world of daily soaps.

Dalljiet Kaur, who soon got eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, will soon return to her show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress plays the role of Antara Jindal in the popular Zee TV show. After getting evicted from the reality show, the actress said that she didn't expect to get evicted so soon. However, she is happy that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega makers have revived her character.

Watch the video below:

Related Video