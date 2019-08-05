Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Will everyone come to know Murphy Singh's reality?

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Makers of daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala have introduced a new track to keep its viewers glued. Lately, Kullfi's baba Sikander Singh Gill can be seen donning a new avatar. He has become Murphy Singh and is helping Kullfi. However, soon his real identity will get revealed.

Actually, Kullfi faces an unwarranted situation while performing at a club. Seeing such a huge audience, she gets scared. Meanwhile, someone from the audience throws a remark on Kullfi, which provokes Sikander aka Murphy. He starts thrashing him and then something unexpected happens. Watch this video for detail.