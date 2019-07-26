Image Source : INSTAGRAM Find out the reason why Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes broke up

A shocking piece of news for the fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 that the lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes not only in the reel life but also in their real lives too decided to part ways. The two were allegedly dating each other in spite of them maintaining their ‘good friends’ equation in front of the media. The reason has not been revealed but the latest reports in Spotboye suggest that it happened all because of the actor’s closeness with Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress Priyanka Solanki.

