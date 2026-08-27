Will Yash's Toxic return for Part 2? Here's what we think

New Delhi:

Yash's Toxic was released on August 26 and went on to gross over Rs 100 crore on Day 1. The film was released four years after the Kannada superstar's KGF: Chapter 2 had been released in 2022. Now, ever since the film's release, cinephiles have been wondering whether there would be a Toxic Part 2. Here's what we could decipher.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Yash's Toxic, including details about its ending. Read at your own discretion.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

Going by how Toxic ends, it is highly unlikely that Yash's film might return for a Part 2. While it has been made clear from the trailer that Yash has a double role in the film, many thought whether the actor's younger version in the film as his son, Ticket, would now continue the legacy of Toxic. However, it is mostly unlikely. Besides, neither Yash nor the makers have hinted that the film would continue to Part 2.

What did Yash say about the romantic scenes in Toxic?

Yash recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. During the interaction, the actor spoke about his changing approach towards romantic scenes. Rajat Sharma reminded him that he had earlier admitted feeling nervous while shooting such sequences.

Yash said that his perspective has changed over the years. He explained that change and evolution are a natural part of life. He said, "Hundred per cent badal gaya hoon. Aadmi badalta hai; agar koi bolta hai ki main nahin badla 20 saal se, woh jhooth kehta hai. Evolution is a part of human nature. Sab log evolve hote hain; jis cheez ko aap 10 saal pehle maante the, woh cheez alag hoti hai, aur jis cheez ko ek hafte pehle sochte the, woh alag hoti hai. That is life; it keeps changing."

Rajat Sharma later showed Yash a clip from Tabaahi, featuring Kiara Advani, and pointed out the intimate nature of the sequence. Yash spoke about why the scene was important for Raya and Nadia's relationship in the film.

Explaining the scene, Yash said, "Jo characters hai, ek Raya, ek Nadia, woh ek doosre ko pyaar is tarah karte hain ki duniya ko care nahin karte, usko dikhane ke liye humko woh scene karni padi and trust me, sir, hum bhi nervous rehte hain."

Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and others.

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How much did Yash's Toxic earn at the box office on Day 2, as per early estimates?