'India's Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in same place,' Commentator draws Hollywood parallel for Vijay, Ajith | Watch

Tamil cinema stars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay turned heads at the Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the UK on Saturday. While Ajith took part in the race, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay attended the event and waved the green flag, bringing two of Kollywood's biggest names together at the prestigious motorsport venue. Their presence even prompted commentators to make a comparison with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Vijay and Ajith Kumar compared to Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise

As Vijay appeared on the circuit to flag off the race in which Ajith was competing, the international commentators tried to explain the scale of their stardom to viewers unfamiliar with Tamil cinema. Introducing Vijay, the commentator said he was a huge film star who is now involved in politics in Tamil Nadu. He then drew a comparison to two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

"So, think in terms of… if you’re not really understanding what we’ve got here. Think about a part of the world with a massive population and their version of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, in the same place at the same time. That’s what it is," the commentator said.

The other commentator joined in, describing the moment as 'worlds colliding'. He also pointed out that Brad Pitt had recently starred in F1, the Hollywood film centred on Formula 1 racing. The commentators then joked about the possibility of a Formula 2 film featuring Ajith, with both agreeing that such a project would be 'quite cool'.

The clip of their commentary quickly drew attention online, particularly among Ajith and Vijay fans. Several fans shared the video and celebrated the fact that the two stars were being introduced to an international audience in such a unique setting.

Watch the video here:

Vijay waves the green flag as Ajith races

Vijay’s appearance at Silverstone came as Ajith continued his association with motorsport. The actor has been a keen racing enthusiast for years and has participated in several competitive events. For the Le Mans Cup race, Vijay was seen at the circuit as he waved the green flag. The two stars were also seen together before the race, giving fans a rare glimpse of the leading actors sharing the same space outside the world of cinema.

The event also saw the presence of actor Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam minister Aadhav Arjuna. Videos from Silverstone showed Vijay and Aadhav at the venue, while Trisha was also seen watching the race and later meeting Ajith and Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan joins Vijay and Ajith at Silverstone

Trisha's presence added another layer of interest for Tamil cinema fans, given her professional association with both actors. She has shared the screen with Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both released in 2025. Ajith is now set to appear in Dare Devil, while Vijay’s latest film was Jana Nayagan, which has been positioned as his final film before his full-time political career.

The Silverstone appearance therefore brought together three of Tamil cinema’s most recognisable stars, with Ajith competing on the track and Vijay supporting him from the sidelines. The unexpected Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise comparison from the commentators only added to the attention surrounding the event.

For fans, however, the biggest talking point remained the sight of Vijay and Ajith together at one of the UK's best-known motorsport venues.

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