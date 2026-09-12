TN CM Vijay rushes to Ajith Kumar after long, greets him with a warm hug at Silverstone | Viral

Tamil superstars Ajith Kumar and Vijay reunited at Silverstone in Northampton, UK, on Saturday evening, September 12, 2026. The meeting came as a surprise to fans of both actors, with several videos of the duo interacting surfacing online.

For the unversed, actor Ajith welcomed TN CM Vijay at the venue ahead of the Silverstone round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup. Vijay is in the UK to support Ajith at the event and wave the ceremonial green flag to start the race.

TN CM Vijay rushes to Ajith Kumar and greets him with a warm hug

In the now-viral videos, Ajith can be seen greeting Vijay as he arrives at the venue. In one clip, Vijay is seen rushing towards Ajith before greeting him with a warm hug. The moment has quickly caught the attention of fans online. Watch the videos below:

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese also shared a video of Ajith Kumar and Vijay's meeting at the Silverstone Racing Circuit. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Awesome."

Radhika Sarathkumar and Trisha Krishnan also spark buzz

Moreover, veteran South actress Radhika Sarathkumar shared an update on her Instagram from London. She posted a selfie with Trisha Krishnan and wished Ajith ahead of his race. For the unversed, the two actors are currently in the city for a film shoot. Sharing the picture, Radhika wrote, "Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend (sic)."

The Thaai Kizhavi actress also shared a video from her meeting with Ajith at the Silverstone Circuit. For the caption, she wrote, "what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always a great (sic)."

Vijay waves off the Le Mans race in London

In one of the clips from Silverstone, actor-politician Vijay was seen waving the green flag. In another, he was seen supporting Ajith as the race began. Another viral video showed actress Trisha Krishnan near Ajith Kumar's racing area. She was seen wearing a brown jacket with a white top.

Sharing the pictures from the event, TN CM Vijay on his X handle wrote in Tamil, which loosely translates into English as, "Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr S. Joseph Vijay today (12 September 2026) flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup car race at the famous Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit in England."

Ajith Kumar returned to work days after the passing of his mother in June 2026. The South actor resumed his racing commitments and shared a picture from the race track, describing the moment as being with a "heavy heart". He wrote, “Back at work with a heavy heart but life must go on! (sic)."

Also Read:

Ajith Kumar back to work with a 'heavy heart' following his mother's passing: 'Life must go on'