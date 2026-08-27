Does Yash play a triple role in Toxic? Here's everything you need to know about his characters

Kannada superstar Yash has made his big-screen comeback after four years with Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film released in theatres on August 26 and has already caught the attention of fans, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day in India.

Toxic is among the biggest releases of the year and has generated strong buzz due to Yash's massive fan following, along with its trailer, teaser and posters. The film's ensemble female cast has also been one of the talking points among audiences.

In the film, Yash plays a dual role as Raya and Ticket. However, one of the posters featuring three different looks of the actor sparked curiosity among fans, leading to speculation that he might be playing a triple role. Let's debunk this rumour and find out more about Yash's characters in the film.

Does Yash play a triple role in Toxic?

(Spoiler alert) At the time of Toxic’s official trailer release, viewers got to see a new poster from the film featuring three different looks of Yash, including a side profile of him as an older man with a heavy beard, along with his middle-aged and younger looks. The poster led to speculation that the actor might be playing a triple role in the film. However, that is not the case.

Yash plays a dual role in Toxic, portraying Raya and Ticket. The film follows Raya's journey through different stages of his life, with his younger and older looks showing two phases of the same character. As the story progresses, Yash's second character, Ticket, also becomes part of the narrative.

How much has Toxic earned on its Day 1?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups collected Rs 101.10 crore on its first day of release. The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 120.75 crore, while it has earned Rs 20 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 140.75 crore.

Toxic movie review

India TV gave Toxic a rating of 3 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Toxic is a film that is easier to admire than to completely embrace. There is real craft here. The production design is lavish, the action has imagination and Yash remains an enormously compelling screen presence. Geetu Mohandas has also attempted something more unusual than a straightforward gangster blockbuster, and that deserves credit."

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Toxic Day 1 box office crosses Rs 100 crore, but Yash's own KGF Chapter 2 record stays intact