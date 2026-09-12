Dorothy becomes first Tamil feature to premiere at TIFF in a decade, earns standing ovation

Keerthy Suresh and Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil film Dorothy has made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. The film, presented by Jio Studios and produced by Sikhya Entertainment in association with Dhammam Films, screened in the festival’s Centrepiece section and received a standing ovation from the audience. The premiere took place at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto. Subbaraj attended the screening along with lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, as well as producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

The screening marks a significant moment for Tamil cinema at TIFF, with Dorothy being the first Indian Tamil feature to have its premiere at the festival in the past decade. The film takes Subbaraj’s work to an international audience ahead of its worldwide theatrical release.

What is Dorothy about?

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy explores themes of friendship, prejudice, identity and human connection. While the story is rooted in Tamil culture and its setting, the filmmaker has described its central questions as universal.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth in pivotal roles. Further details about the plot have been kept relatively under wraps ahead of its theatrical release.

Ilaiyaraaja composes music for Dorothy

Dorothy also brings together Subbaraj and legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The veteran musician has composed the film’s original score and songs. The music has already generated interest ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Songs including Kalyana Virundhu and Muthumani have crossed 10 million views each on YouTube and have featured among YouTube India’s top five trending music videos.

The film’s 18-track soundtrack was also showcased at a live event in Chennai. Musicians performed the Dorothy score continuously for around 40 minutes at the Dorothy Concert, held at Image Auditorium.

Guneet Monga Kapoor’s TIFF connection

Dorothy also adds another chapter to producer Guneet Monga Kapoor’s long association with TIFF. Her previous films presented at the festival include That Girl in Yellow Boots, Peddlers, Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Monsoon Shootout, Kill and Yellow Bus.

With Dorothy, Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment continues its international festival journey while bringing a Tamil-language film to TIFF.

When will Dorothy release?

Dorothy will release worldwide in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, in association with Dhammam Films. Sikhya Entertainment is also among the production banners backing the film.

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