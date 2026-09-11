Nani says 'there won't be a trailer' for The Paradise ahead of release; chooses not to label it pan-India

South actor Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film also features Raghav Juyal in a key role. The makers held a major press meet on Friday, September 11, where Nani revealed an important update regarding the film's trailer.

The actor confirmed that the film will not get a theatrical trailer before its scheduled release on September 24. The actor also spoke about the film's release in several languages and refused to call it a "pan-India" film.

The Paradise will not have a trailer ahead of release

During the press meet, Nani explained that the team is currently busy completing the film and does not want to take director Srikanth Odela, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and other members of the team away from their work to prepare another promotional video. He said, "I think there won't be a trailer for Paradise."

Nani refuses to call The Paradise a 'pan-India' film

The Telugu action drama, The Paradise, will hit theatres on September 24, 2026, in eight languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish. However, Nani said the team does not want to describe it as a "pan-India" film. According to him, Telugu continues to be the "prime target" for the project.

The Paradise teaser

The Paradise is set against a gritty slum backdrop, with Nani playing Dhagad in an intense avatar. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist, Vikram Maalik. The official teaser of The Paradise was released on August 6 across social media platforms. The 1-minute and 42-second teaser gives a glimpse of the film's action and drama, while its visuals, background music and presentation hint at its grand scale.

The Paradise cast and crew

The Telugu film, The Paradise, is directed by Srikanth Odela and marks his second collaboration with Nani after the 2023 film Dasara. Apart from Nani, the film features Kayadu Lohar as a female lead, while Raghav Juyal is making his Telugu debut with this film, where he will be seen as the antagonist.

The cast also includes Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

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The Paradise teaser out; Nani's gritty avatar locks horns with Raghav Juyal in Srikanth Odela's action drama