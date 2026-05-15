What is the meaning of Karuppu? Decoding the title of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s new film

New Delhi:

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu was released a day later than promised, on May 15, and fans are celebrating it as if it were a festival. The makers also thanked Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay in a separate title card. As the film continues to engage the audience at the box office, many are wondering what the title Karappu means.

Also read: Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan film's team extends special thanks to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on release day

What is the meaning of Karuppu?

Karuppu is a Tamil word, which, in a literal sense, means black. However, in the movie's context, it's a short form for Karuppasami (local guardian deity).

Why was Karuppu delayed?

Karuppu faced a day's delay in release due to a reported financial dispute. On May 13, director RJ Balaji wrote a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

The film had also received a special permission to allow morning shows of Karuppu from Vijay. However, the film was delayed, and has now been released in India.

Trisha accidentally poses beside Vijay's poster

Trisha Krishnan arrived with Karthi, Suriya's brother, to watch the first day and first show of her film. While exiting the venue, she accidentally posed beside a huge poster of Vijay, as if almost sharing the same frame. The video is going viral online.

Karuppu cast

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film is backed by a packed supporting cast featuring Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Jaffer Sadiq in key roles.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu releases today: A look at the actor's family tree