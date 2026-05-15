Karuppu: Trisha Krishnan film's team extends special thanks to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on release day

New Delhi:

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film Karuppu was released a day later than what was promised, on May 15. Fans have been thronging the theatres since morning, sharing their reviews as the first day first shows come to an end. While X (formerly Twitter) is filled with inside-hall reactions, one particular title card has been grabbing attention. The makers extended a special thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in a separate title card.

Karuppu makers extend thanks to Vijay

At the beginning of the film, the makers extended their "sincere thanks" to Thalapathy Vijay in a special title card. The moment his name appeared on the screen, fans started hooting for him. Take a look:

When Vijay allowed special permission for Karuppu

When Karuppu was slated for release on May 14, the makers had thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for special 9 AM shows. Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, the film has already created strong buzz among fans online. However, the film didn't release on the promised date due to a financial dispute. The film released a day later, on May 15.

The production house shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), along with a picture of the Chief Minister, expressing gratitude for the approval of the early morning screenings. Their post read, “Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th.” The post quickly caught attention on social media.

Earlier, Suriya had also extended his wishes to Vijay through a heartfelt social media message as the actor-turned-politician prepared to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. In his post, Suriya wrote, “Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him.”

Also read: Karuppu release LIVE updates: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil film releases in 3 languages