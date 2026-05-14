Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu releases today: A look at the actor's family tree

New Delhi:

Karuppu, Trisha Krishnan's new film with Suriya, has been in the spotlight since yesterday. The film, which received approval for morning screenings from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, has left fans furious after 9 am shows were cancelled due to financial disputes. As uncertainty around the film continues to grow, it remains unclear whether Karuppu will release on May 14 at all. Amid this, let's take a look at Trisha's family tree.

Trisha Krishnan's family tree

Trisha was born on May 4, 1983, in Chennai. Her father, Krishnan Iyer, passed away in 2012. She is very close to her mother, Uma Krishnan. The actress is an only child and first from her family to enter the world of showbiz. The actress, 43, has never been married.

Why is Trisha Krishnan in the spotlight?

Trisha continues to remain in the news for two reasons. Early morning shows of her latest film Karuppu, were cancelled, leaving fans furious. Producer SR Prabu shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) around 1 am on May 14 and apologised to audiences for the inconvenience. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! (sic)."

Secondly, Trisha was one of the many celebrities present at the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as Tamil Nadu CM. Several moments featuring the actress soon started doing the rounds on social media. Videos of her interacting with Vijay’s family especially caught the attention of fans online.

One clip that went viral showed Trisha getting emotional while listening to Vijay’s speech after he took the oath. She was also seen warmly hugging his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, before settling into her seat in the front row. Later, reacting to the moment on social media, Trisha wrote, "The love is always louder."

Having said that, what happens to Karuppu and whether the film releases amid financial issues is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Also read: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu 9am shows cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval