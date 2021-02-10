Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRUTHI_HARIHARAN22 Sruthi Hariharan on her action cop avatar in Tamil web series 'Vadham'

Southern actress Sruthi Hariharan says she always looks for roles that do not cater to the convention. In the new Tamil web series Vadham, Shruti plays police inspector Shakthi who is obsessed with justice. "As an actor, I have always selected roles that are challenging, and don't always cater to convention. In 'Vadham', I personally related a lot to Sakthi Pandiyan as a character, who fearlessly fights for what is right and is determined to solve the murder of an influential businessman," she added.

The actress continued: "Playing this role also involved intense action sequences and the process of shooting for it was both exciting and tough to master. The immense support shown by our director, Venkatesh Babu, helped me ace my character."

The drama series revolves around IPS Officer Sakthi Pandiyan, who is out to solve the murder of an influential businessman with an all-women task force. It will touch upon how as a woman officer, she faces oppression and threats in her fight against the system and against powerful politicians.

Writer-director Venkatesh Babu said: "This high intensity drama, spearheaded by a determined female police officer, makes for a perfect binge-watch session for audiences who enjoy solving crime mysteries. Sruthi Hariharan has truly brought alive the character of Sakthi."

The 10-episode series also stars Ashwathy Warrier, Semmalar Annam, Preetheesha Premkumaran and Vivek Rajgopal, and will release on MX Player on February 12.