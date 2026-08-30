After Kiccha Sudeep, Rishab Shetty hails Yash's Toxic, stands by him for attempting a 'daring experiment'

Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been garnering attention from audiences since it hit theatres. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has also received praise from actors like Kiccha Sudeep. Now, Kantara director Rishab Shetty has also reacted to Yash's film and praised the actor for attempting this 'daring experiment'. Read on to know what Rishab Shetty said about Yash's film.

Rishab Shetty praises Yash for Toxic

National Award-winning Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has praised Yash for Toxic. He took to his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to share his thoughts on the film and Yash's performance.

Rishab, in his X post, wrote, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed (sic)."

He further wrote, "Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous (sic)."

Praising Yash, Rishab added, "@TheNameIsYash sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene (sic)."

Concluding his note, he wrote, "It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir. We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage. #ToxicTheMovie Best wishes to @GeetuMohandas and @TheKVNofficial (sic)."

What did Kichcha Sudeep say about Yash's film?

Recently, the Eega actor Kiccha Sudeep also praised the film and Yash. He wrote, "Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash - you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this (sic)."

He further added, "#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend. L&H's K (sic)."

Apart from Yash, Toxic features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film releases on August 26, and has already crossed over Rs 190 crore in India and grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

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