Yash's Toxic surpasses lifetime worldwide collection of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3; check latest box-office figures

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues its strong run at the worldwide box office. The Kannada action thriller which hit theatres on August 26, has been attracting audiences despite seeing fluctuations in its daily earnings. The film has now achieved another milestone by surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3.

Toxic surpasses lifetime worldwide collection of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic has collected Rs 255.50 crore at the worldwide box office within five days of its release. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, which minted Rs 239.83 crore worldwide.

The third instalment in the Malayalam franchise, Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath and others, was released in theatres on May 21 and opened with a collection of Rs 15.85 crore in India. The film collected Rs 81.95 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 20.68 crore in its second week. It minted Rs 5.35 crore in its third week and Rs 2.18 crore in its fourth week.

How much has Toxic earned at the worldwide box office so far?

As per Sacnilk, Toxic has been attracting audiences worldwide. The film has achieved a worldwide collection of Rs 255.50 crore, including Rs 27.25 crore from overseas markets.

Toxic's Day 5 box office collection in India

In terms of its box-office numbers in India, at the time of writing, Toxic has minted Rs 15.29 crore on Day 5 (Sunday), taking its total India collection to Rs 206.39 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. So far, the highest collection has been recorded by the film's Hindi shows at Rs 9.24 crore, followed by Rs 4.98 crore from Kannada shows. The Tamil and Telugu shows have earned Rs 0.34 crore and Rs 0.73 crore, respectively.

Toxic hits theatres: Know about its plot and cast

Toxic is set against the backdrop of Goa during the uneasy years before its liberation. As power, betrayal and violence collide, Raya finds himself caught between loyalty and morality.

It stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi. Yash plays dual roles in the film: Raya and Ticket, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

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