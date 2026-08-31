How much did Yash's Toxic earn on Day 5? A look at the film's first weekend box office collection

Yash's Toxic has crossed another major milestone at the box office. The film has now gone past the Rs 200 crore mark in India net, with its total collection standing at Rs 214.10 crore after five days.

Toxic crosses Rs 200 crore in India

On Day 5, Yash's film collected Rs 23 crore in India net across 16,241 shows. The film recorded an occupancy of 25.3% on Sunday. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 255.95 crore so far.

Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. Yash's action thriller then earned Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3 and Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4.

The Day 5 collection of Rs 23 crore represents an 8.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of Rs 25.15 crore. Despite the dip, Yash's film has managed to maintain its momentum and cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

Toxic has also continued its run in overseas markets. The film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 37.25 crore. With the India gross of Rs 255.95 crore and overseas gross of Rs 37.25 crore, Yash's Toxic has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 293.20 crore.

Will there be a Toxic Part 2?

[Spoiler alert] Based on the way Toxic wraps up, a sequel does not seem very likely at this point. Yash plays a double role in the film, and the trailer had already revealed that one of his characters is shown in a younger avatar as his son, Ticket.

This has led to speculation about whether Ticket could carry the story forward in a possible Toxic Part 2. However, there is little indication of that happening for now. Neither Yash nor the makers have suggested that the story will continue with another instalment.

Toxic: All about the director and cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead role. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important roles.

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