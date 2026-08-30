Yash's Toxic nears Rs 200 crore in India despite slow growth; know how much it earned on Day 4

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. Geetu Mohandas' directorial, which opened in theatres on August 26, has managed to put up a strong total within its first four days. However, the film has witnessed a steady slowdown in its daily collections after its massive opening. Read on to find out how much it earned on Day 4, August 29, amid competition from other releases.

Toxic box office collection Day 4

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 24.50 crore net in India on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 190.45 crore. The film was screened across 17,612 shows on Saturday (August 29). With this, the Yash-led film is now less than Rs 10 crore away from crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone in India.

Toxic box office collection in India: Day-wise

For the unversed, Toxic had a blockbuster start at the box office, earning Rs 101.10 crore net in India on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. However, the film's collections dropped considerably on the following days. Let's take a look at the day-wise box office collection of the film below:

Day 1: Rs 101.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 37.65 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.20 crore

Day 4: Rs 24.50 crore

Total net India collection: Rs 190.45 crore

Despite the slowdown, its strong opening has helped it reach the Rs 190 crore mark in just four days. To know about the film's storyline and plot, have a look at the official trailer below:

Toxic eyes Rs 200 crore in India: Check worldwide collection

Toxic has earned Rs 190.45 crore in India and is now close to the Rs 200 crore mark. It needs another Rs 9.55 crore to reach the milestone. The film has also performed strongly at the overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 254.75 crore after four days, including Rs 27.25 crore from overseas.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film marks Yash's return to the big screen after the 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2.

The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi. The film is edited by Ujwal Kulkarni, whereas it is produced under Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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