SIIMA Awards 2025 winners' list: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna win Best Actor; Kalki 2898 AD bags Best Film

The South Indian International Film Awards (SIIMA) 2025 took place in Dubai on Friday, September 6, 2025. The first day of the awards ceremony celebrated and honoured the best talents in the Telugu film industry.

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Film award, while Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress for their film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', respectively.

For those who may not know, the SIIMA Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the artistic and technical excellence of the South Indian film industry, which includes Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Let's have a look at the full winners' list below:

SIIMA Awards 2025: Telugu winners list

Best Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Villain: Kamal Haasan for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben for Kalki 2898 AD

Best Comedian: Satya for Mathu Vadhalara 2

Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu for Devara

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry for Chuttamalle – Devara

Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu for Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle – Devara

Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja for HanuMan

Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar

Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma for HanuMan)

Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurollu)

Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse for Mr. Bachchan)

Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani for 35 Oka Chinna Katha)

Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela for Committee Kurollu)

SIIMA Awards 2025: Kannada winners' list

Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath

Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham for Bheema

Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad for Shakhakaari

Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh for Gowri

Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer for Gowri

Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar

Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna

Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan

Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad

Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran

