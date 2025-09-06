SIIMA Awards 2025 winners' list: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna win Best Actor; Kalki 2898 AD bags Best Film

The South Indian International Film Awards (SIIMA) 2025 took place in Dubai on Friday, September 6, 2025. The first day of the awards ceremony celebrated and honoured the best talents in the Telugu film industry.
Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Film award, while Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress for their film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', respectively.
For those who may not know, the SIIMA Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the artistic and technical excellence of the South Indian film industry, which includes Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Let's have a look at the full winners' list below:
SIIMA Awards 2025: Telugu winners list
- Best Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Director: Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD
- Best Villain: Kamal Haasan for Kalki 2898 AD
- Best Supporting Actor: Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD
- Best Supporting Actress: Anna Ben for Kalki 2898 AD
- Best Comedian: Satya for Mathu Vadhalara 2
- Best Cinematographer: Ratnavelu for Devara
- Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Lyric Writer: Ramajogaiah Sastry for Chuttamalle – Devara
- Best Singer (Male): Kandukoori Shankar Babu for Peelings – Pushpa 2: The Rule
- Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Chuttamalle – Devara
- Best Actor (Critics): Teja Sajja for HanuMan
- Best Actress (Critics): Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar
- Best Director (Critics): Prasanth Varma for HanuMan)
- Best Debut Actor: Sandeep Saroj for Committee Kurollu)
- Best Debut Actress: Bhagyashree Borse for Mr. Bachchan)
- Best Debut Director: Nanda Kishore Yemani for 35 Oka Chinna Katha)
- Best Debut Producer: Niharika Konidela for Committee Kurollu)
SIIMA Awards 2025: Kannada winners' list
- Best Music Director - Kannada award for MAX: B Ajaneesh Loknath
- Best Actor In a Comedy Role: Jack Singham for Bheema
- Best Debutant Director award: Sandeep Sunkad for Shakhakaari
- Best Debutant Actor: Samarjit Lankesh for Gowri
- Promising Newcomer: Sanya Iyer for Gowri
- Best Debutant Actor (Female): Ankita Amar
- Song Design of The Year-Imran S Sardhariya Special Award at SIIMA 2025: V Harikrishna
- Best Cinematographer Kannada for Ibbani Tabbida Illeyali: Srivathsan Selvarajan
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Aishwarya Rangarajan
- Best Lyric Writer: V Nagendra Prasad
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Jaskaran
