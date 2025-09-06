Su from So OTT release date confirmed: Where and when to watch the Kannada hit Kannada blockbuster Su from So is set for OTT release on JioHotstar from Sept 9. Here’s the streaming date, platform details, and box office collection.

New Delhi:

The Kannada horror-comedy film 'Su from So', which has been making headlines for its unique storyline, impressive IMDb rating, and strong box office performance, is finally set to release on an OTT platform.

The small-budget film has emerged as the biggest Kannada blockbuster of 2025, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film marks the directorial debut of JP Tuminadu and features Shanil Guru, Prakash Thuminad and others in the key roles.

Su from So OTT release date and platform

Su from So will be available to stream on JioHotstar starting September 9, 2025. Earlier reports suggested a release date of September 5, but the film did not premiere on the platform as expected. The official website of JioHotstar has now confirmed that Su from So will be available to stream in three languages beginning September 9, 2025.

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR SCREENGRAB)Check 'Su from So' OTT release date here.

Su from So box office collection

Su from So was released in theatres on July 25, 2025, and although it had an average opening, the film gradually gained momentum from the second day. It collected Rs 0.78 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.17 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3.5 crore on Day 3. By the end of its first week, the film had earned Rs 20.15 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie continued its strong performance, collecting Rs 27.9 crore in its second week and Rs 22.5 crore in the third week. The film’s total India box office collection now stands at Rs 90.68 crore, while the film has collected Rs 121 crore worldwide so far.

About Su from So

Su from So follows a young man named Ashoka (played by JP Tuminadu), whose life changes drastically when the villagers think he is haunted by a ghost called Sulochana. The film is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa and Raj B Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

Also Read: Coolie OTT release date and platform confirmed: Rajinikanth fans, mark the day