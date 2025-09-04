Coolie OTT release date and platform confirmed: Rajinikanth fans, mark the day Rajinikanth’s Coolie is heading to OTT after a short theatrical run. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 11 in multiple languages.

Rajinikanth locked horns with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR on August 14. Both Collie and War 2 were released on the occasion of Independence Day and took full advantage of the weekend.

But it was Coolie that won the box office battle with a better performance. Moreover, the makers of Coolie have also announced the OTT release date of the film. However, it seems like a very short theatrical run for a film that features megastar Rajinikanth.

Coolie OTT release date and platform

The film will be making its OTT debut on the 19th day of release, which is very short for a Rajinikanth starrer. Coolie will be released on Amazon Prime on September 11. This film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Prime Video shared the official announcement on Thursday and wrote, 'get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11'.

Coolie budget and box office collection so far

Coolie has collected Rs 282.75 crore at the box office so far. This film is still running in theatres and has completed 22 days in theatres today, on Thursday. On the 22nd day, this film has earned Rs 29 lakh, but on the opening day, it had a bumper collection of Rs 65 crore.

Reportedly, Coolie was made with a budget of Rs 350 crores and has been unable to recover the budget so far.

Cast of Coolie: Who plays what in the gangster drama

Coolie, the gangster drama, is led by Rajinikanth and also features actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan and Sathyaraj. All these actors have appeared in the role of gangsters. Also, actress Shruti Haasan was seen in this film. Coolie has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

