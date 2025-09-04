Box office collection [September 3, 2025]: Lokah, Hridayapoorvam, Param Sundari, Coolie, War 2 September 3, 2025 was an average day for films like Param Sundari, War 2, Coolie and Hridayapoorvam at the box office, but Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is maintaining its hold.

Bollywood films War 2 and Param Sundari are competing at the box office along with Malayalam releases Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, Hridayapoorvam and Tamil release Coolie.

All these films saw a dip in their earning this week, except for Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra. The female superhero film is winning the audience each day. Let's have a look at their Wednesday collections here.

Param Sundari

Param Sundari opened its account at the box office with Rs 7.25 crore on the opening day. On the second day, the film got the benefit of the weekend and its earnings became Rs 9.25 crore. On Sunday, the film's earnings were Rs 10.25 crore. On Monday, the film's earnings were Rs 3.25 crore.

On Tuesday, the film's earnings again rose and its earnings became Rs 4.25 crore. On Wednesday, it earned only Rs 2.29 crore. However, this figure may increase. In this way, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's starrer collected Rs 36.54 crore in total.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

The films Lokah Chapter 1 and Hridayapoorvam were released in theatres on 28 August. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer opened its account at the box office with Rs 2.27 crore on the opening day. On the second day, the film earned Rs 4 crore. On the third day, the film deposited Rs 7.6 crore in its account. On Sunday, the film's earnings were Rs 10.1 crore. On Monday and Tuesday, the film earned Rs 7.2 and Rs 7.65 crores, respectively. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 5.62 crores. Thus, the film has earned Rs 44.87 crores till now.

Hridayapoorvam

Mohanlal's film Hridayapoorvam opened its account with Rs 3.25 crores on the opening day. On the second day, the film earned Rs 2.5 crores. On the third day, the film earned Rs 3 crores. On the fourth day, Sunday, the film earned Rs 3.7 crores. On Monday, the film's earnings declined, and it earned Rs 1.9 crores. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 1.75 crores and its Wednesday collection was Rs 1.63 crores. Thus, the film has earned Rs 17.73 crores till now.

War 2

War 2 had a good start by collecting 52 crores on the first day. The film earned Rs 204.25 crore in the first week. The collection in the second week was Rs 27 crore. Made at a cost of about 300-400 crores, this film is now earning in lakhs. On Tuesday, the film earned only Rs 55 lakhs. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 24 lakhs. Its total collection is Rs 235.69 crores.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's film Coolie surprised everyone by collecting Rs 65 crores on the opening day. In the first week, the film earned Rs 229 crores. In the second week, the earnings were Rs 41.85 crores. On Tuesday, i.e. its 20th day, the film did a business of Rs 1.3 crores. On Wednesday, the film earned only Rs 67 lakhs. The total box office collection of Coolie has reached Rs 282.12 crores.

