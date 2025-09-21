They Call Him OG trailer release today: Pawan Kalyan's fans await big launch at OG concert Excitement peaks as Pawan Kalyan’s OG trailer drops today at a special concert launch. Fans are eager to see what surprises Sujeeth has planned.

New Delhi:

The wait is finally over for Pawan Kalyan fans. The makers of his much-talked-about period gangster drama They Call Him OG will unveil the official trailer today, September 21, 2025, at the OG Concert event. What was earlier expected at 10:08 am is now confirmed as part of the grand musical celebration dedicated to the film.

Excitement is at an all-time high as this glimpse is expected to set the tone for the movie’s release. For many, the OG trailer launch at OG Concert marks the moment when the hype around Pawan Kalyan’s return to action reaches its peak. Social media is buzzing with hashtags like #OGTrailer and #OGConcert, and fans are waiting to see how Sujeeth presents the star in this gritty, larger-than-life role.

Ok Ok. Music start in replies and quotes… . #OGTrailer will be released today at the #OGConcert event. pic.twitter.com/oFQOMI0n46 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) September 21, 2025

OG movie trailer

Fans are eager to see if the trailer will feature Pawan Kalyan delivering a hard-hitting dialogue, or follow the sleek style of the teasers and promos released so far? They are also wondering if the trailer will drop only in Telugu or also in multiple languages to reach a wider audience.

OG cast, crew and highlights

They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Priyanka Arulmohan as the female lead, while Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the antagonist. The film also features Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Shaam in key roles. Music is composed by Thaman, and the project is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner.

With the OG trailer release date and time finally here, all eyes are on Sujeeth’s vision and how it will shape audience expectations before the big theatrical release. Today’s trailer launch will set the stage for one of the most anticipated films of the year.