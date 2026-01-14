Nari Nari Naduma Murari release time: Why the Telugu film is releasing at 5:49 PM Nari Nari Naduma Murari will release at 5:49 PM on January 14, 2026. Here’s why the makers picked this rare Sankranti timing and what made it auspicious.

The festive season has begun, with several Tamil and Telugu films hitting the screens this week to mark Pongal and Sankranti 2026. Amid this buzz, the makers of Nari Nari Naduma Murari have caught everyone’s attention by announcing an unusual release time of 5:49 PM.

While it has been seen that films typically premiere at midnight or early morning, this unique timing has sparked curiosity among fans. Read further to know the reason behind the unusual release time.

The Telugu film Nari Nari Naduma Murari is going to hit the worldwide screens on January 14, 2026, at 5.49 PM. Movie lovers can watch the film in their nearby theatres. Sharing the promotional poster, the makers wrote, "#NariNariNadumaMurari Rampage kicks off at 5:49 PM #HappySankranthi Hitting screens with a High-Voltage Entertainment Blast! Grand Worldwide Release Today #SharwaSankranthi (sic)."

According to a report by 123Telugu, producer Anil Sunkara revealed that the decision to fix the release at 5:49 PM was influenced by his family. He shared that January 14, 2026, falls on Ekadashi, which ends at 6:03 PM, and his family felt it would be auspicious to release the film before that time. Since the number nine is considered lucky in many Telugu households, the producer chose 5:49 PM as the ideal release time, ensuring the film premiered within the auspicious window.

The film features Samyuktha Menon, Sakshi Vaidya, Sharwanand and others in key roles. The movie is directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced under the banner of under the AK Entertainments banner. The music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar. The film is edited by Ravi Shankar Akunuri, and the cinematography is done by Gnanashekar VS.

