Anaganaga Oka Raju review on X: Decent buzz for Naveen Polishetty's film

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty, released in theatres today, January 14, timed with the Sankranthi festival. The Telugu film is directed by Maari and features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

With the first shows done, early viewers have begun sharing their reactions on social media. Take a look at how the film is being received on its opening day.

Anaganaga Oka Raju X reviews

Seems like the audience is having a blast in theatres while watching Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film has mostly received above-average to good reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Anaganaga Oka Raju is a fresh, fun and hilarious mixing political sarcasm with cheeky takes on caste and a sweet cute romance. @NaveenPolishety's natural, spontaneous comedy makes it effortlessly entertaining, while the idea of a king who gives away his wealth for the people adds a simple but touching message."

Another user penned, "Decent first half Had some laughs Mostly predictable Need strong 2nd half."

A third user wrote on X, "#AnaganagaOkaRajuReview Simple & Super Clean Film - Normal Story with Engaging comedy - #NaveenPolishetty Scores, #MeenakshiChaudhary is cool & fun - Screenplay is fast & good - Other comedians are also good - Go without expectations & enjoy more #AnaganagaOkaRaju."

Yet another called the film average, "Built on a wafer-thin premise, the film stays afloat on timing, rhythm, and Naveen’s easy command of comedy. The opening stretch moves briskly, landing clean one-liners and a few genuinely fun blocks. As the film approaches the pre-climax, repetition creeps in and the narrative slackens, but it never collapses. The finale steadies the ship and closes on a respectable note."

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT release details

Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju is expected to release on OTT platforms towards the end of February, following its theatrical run. It will be released on Netflix. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

