  Live Telugu, Tamil and OTT releases today LIVE Updates: Anaganaga Oka Raju and Vaa Vaathiyaar hit the screens

Multiple films across Telugu and Tamil cinema, along with fresh OTT titles, are releasing today. This live blog tracks reviews, early impressions and word-of-mouth updates for Anaganaga Oka Raju and Vaa Vaathiyaar, with OTT additions updated throughout the day.

Anaganaga Oka Raju, Vaa Vaathiyaar, Taskaree release on January 14
Anaganaga Oka Raju, Vaa Vaathiyaar, Taskaree release on January 14
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

It is a busy day for Telugu and Tamil cinema, with fresh theatrical releases and new OTT titles arriving for audiences across platforms eyeing the Pongal-Bhogi festivities. As viewers head to cinemas and streaming apps, early reactions and word of mouth are already beginning to trend around today’s releases.

Stay with us for LIVE updates on first reactions, reviews, verdicts and box office trends as Anaganaga Oka Raju and Vaa Vaathiyaar hit the big screen, while the buzz also extends to the OTT space with Emraam Hashmi's Taskaree: The Smuggler’s drawing attention online.

Live updates :Telugu, Tamil and OTT releases today LIVE updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:24 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Anaganaga Oka Raju X review

    Fans have been praising Naveen Polishetty's performance in Anaganaga Oka Raju. A fan just praised the first half of the film in theatres and shared a live update. 

     

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web on OTT

    Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is currently streaming on Netflix. The show's longline reads: "In this compelling crime drama from Neeraj Pandey ("Khakee"), a team of honest customs officers at Mumbai airport investigate a global smuggling ring."

    
    (Image Source : NETFLIX)Taskaree

     

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Vaa Vaathiyaar has finally hit the screens

    Kathi offered a sneak peek into his latest release, Vaa Vaathiyaar, on January 13. He confirmed that the film would be released on January 14. 

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Anaganaga Oka Raju hit the screens on January 14

    Naveen Polishetty's Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju finally released eyeing the festive window and is already garnering rave reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

