Mohanlal's Georgekutty will return once again as Drishyam 4 gets officially confirmed

The Drishyam franchise is set to continue. Producer Antony Perumbavoor has confirmed that Drishyam 4 will be made, bringing Mohanlal’s Georgekutty back for another chapter in the Malayalam crime-thriller series. Perumbavoor announced at the Mazhavil Manorama Awards, confirming that the makers have decided to take the story forward following the strong response to the third film.

He described the announcement as something he was making from his heart, signalling that the franchise is not ending with Drishyam 3. While details about the plot and production timeline have not been revealed yet, the announcement is likely to raise questions about what lies ahead for Georgekutty and his family.

Drishyam 3 brought Georgekutty back

Drishyam 3 arrived in theatres on May 21, once again putting Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty, the ordinary family man whose life changes after a tragic incident involving his family. The third instalment performed strongly at the box office and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within days of its release. The film's commercial success has now paved the way for another sequel, although its reception among audiences was mixed.

With Drishyam 4 confirmed, the focus will now be on how director Jeethu Joseph develops Georgekutty’s story after the events of the third film.

Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam journey began in 2013

The franchise began with Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam in 2013. The Malayalam thriller introduced Georgekutty as a family man who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation and uses his intelligence to protect his wife and daughters.

The film became a major success and was followed by Drishyam 2. The sequel initially premiered on OTT before eventually getting a theatrical release, continuing the story of Georgekutty and his family. The first two films established the franchise's central themes of family, survival and the lengths an ordinary person can go to protect his loved ones.

Drishyam became a franchise beyond Malayalam cinema

The success of Drishyam soon extended beyond Kerala. The original film was remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, introducing the story to audiences across different regions. The franchise has also travelled beyond India, with adaptations made in countries including China and South Korea. Its central premise has continued to resonate with audiences because of its focus on family, crime and the consequences of one life-changing incident.

With Drishyam 4 now officially confirmed, Georgekutty's journey is set to continue. More details about the cast, plot, director and production schedule are expected to emerge in the coming months.

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