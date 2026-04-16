Who is Meena, South Indian actress who stars opposite Mohanlal in Drishyam films?

New Delhi:

Meena is a renowned South Indian actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films throughout her career. She is best known for portraying Rani George in the hit Malayalam film series Drishyam. She began her acting career as a child artiste and later went on to become one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema.

In this article, let us tell you about her famous roles and everything you need to know about actress Meena.

Who is Meena, the actress who features in Mohanlal's Drishyam films

Born on September 16, 1976, in Chennai as Meena Durairaj, she is popularly known mononymously as Meena. Apart from acting, she is also a model, singer, dancer, and television host.

Meena's upcoming projects

Talking about her work front, she was last seen in Malayalam thriller Secret Stories: Roslin alongside Anishma Anilkumar and Sanjana Dipu. The series is available to stream on JioHotstar.

She will next be seen in the third instalment of Drishyam alongside Mohanlal. The film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The crime thriller is slated to release worldwide on May 21, 2026.

Meena's notable work

For the unversed, Meena is best known for her roles in films like Drishyam, Rhythm, Ejamaan, and Porkkalam. She has also won the Filmfare Awards South for Swaathi Mautthu and Bharathi Kannamma in the Best Actress category.

Meena's social media presence

Meena enjoys a strong following of around 2 million followers on Instagram. She regularly updates her fans by sharing pictures from her personal and professional life.

This is a developing story.

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