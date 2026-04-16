Varun Tej undergoes surgery following knee fracture while training for Bhari, sister Niharika Konidela reveals

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Varun Tej has undergone surgery after suffering a knee fracture while training for his upcoming film Bhari. His sister, Niharika Konidela on Wednesday, revealed the news, confirming that the actor is currently recovering following the injury.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niharika Konidela mentioned that the Matka actor sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for the film, Bhari. however, this incident has caused a delay in the film's shooting as Varun Tej is currently recovering.

Niharika Konidela shares Varun Tej's health update

While sharing the news, Niharika Konidela provided a health update on her brother, actor Varun Tej, and wrote, "We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film ‘Bhari’. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision."

She concluded her note with, "We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time."

Social media users and fans of Varun Tej quickly reacted to the post, flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages. One X user wrote, "Pray for your speedy recovery." Another added, "Get well soon, Varun Tej! #Bhari."

Varun Tej's work front

For the unversed, Varun Tej is best known for his work in films like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Kanche, Suryakantham and Matka. He was last seen in 2024 film Matka alongside Meenaakshi Chaudhary. He will be next seen in Yadhu Vamsee's directorial Bhari, which is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures.

Varun Tej made his acting debut with the 2014 film, Mukunda where he starred opposite Pooja Hegde. He also featured in films like Kanche, Loafer, Mister, Fidaa, Tholiprema, Antariksham 9000 kmph, Natyam, Operation Valentine and others.

About Niharika Konidela

For those who may not know Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela is also an Indian actress and TV presenter. She has appeared in several films like Oka Manasu, Happy Wedding and Suryakantam.

Also Read: Peddi postponed: Ram Charan film to skip April release, makers explain delay