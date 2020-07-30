Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JINIL_G_K Malayalam actor Anil Murali dies at 56, cremation on Friday

Anil Murali, who essayed the role of villain with aplomb in the south Indian films, passed away at a hospital, in Kochi on Thursday. The 56-year-old actor started his movie career with Malayalam film "Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha" in 1993 and went on to act in over 200 films. He was active till recently when he suffered liver ailments, said film industry sources.

The actor hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and was undergoing treatment there. Last week, he was shifted to a leading hospital, here. But his condition worsened and he passed away.

At the time of death, his son and some film industry members were present. He will be cremated in the state capital on Friday.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Murali performed well as villian and in character roles on the silver screen.

Actor Rajesh Hebbar has also penned down a heart-touching note for his on-screen brother," Good-Bye Anil Murali...A wonderful actor....a good friend...Above all, a good human being...I will always cherish the wonderful memories of working with you...The last time we worked together, we were cast as brothers...Goodbye, brother...You will live forever on the silver screen...,"

Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran said many of his roles would remain etched in the memory of film buffs. His death is a big loss for the industry, he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

