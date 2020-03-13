KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Prashanth Neel to hit theatres on October 23, 2020

The release date of the sequel 'KGF 2' of the superhit film 'KGF' has been finalized. The movie will be released on the big screens on October 23, 2020. It stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. A new poster of the film directed by Prashanth Neel. Along has also been shared by the makers. The film is to release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and wrote, "RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #KGFChapter2 to release on 23 Oct 2020... Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt, #SrinidhiShetty, and #RaveenaTandon... Directed by Prashanth Neel... Poster..."

The first part of the film gained immense popularity and so the makers decided to bring another part. The film was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020 but the shooting took a greater time than expected. As soon as the film's release date was announced, Yash fans could not hold their excitement and started tweeting about the same making #KGFChapter2 a top trend on Twitter. Look at how everyone reacted:

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Homable Films, the announcement of KGF 2 came one year of KGF Chapter 2 launch which was held in Bengaluru.

