Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KEERTHY SURESH Keerthy Suresh announces Penguin teaser release date with intense, new poster

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin is all set to go for a direct digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. While fans can't wait to watch the psychological thriller, the actress has unveiled a new Penguin poster today. Along with the poster, Keerthy Suresh announced that the teaser of the film will be out on June 8. "Kickstarting the celebration this 8th of June with the teaser release! Stay tuned. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #PenguinTeaserOn8thJune," wrote the Mahanati actress on Instagram.

In the poster, we see Keerthy Suresh in an emotional state with bruises and marks all over her face. Take a look:

On May 15, Amazon Prime announced the release of Penguin and said, "She's on a path-breaking journey... destined to go very far! #Penguin releasing on 19th June #PenguinOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime".

Penguin will release in Tamil and Telugu, with Malayalam dubs. Written and directed by Eashvar Karthic, the Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios. The music has been given by Santhosh Narayanan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage