Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is unbeatable, to cross Rs 50-crore mark

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s latest release is unbeatable at the ticket windows. While south films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, becoming one of the most discussed movies of 2022. Due to positive word of mouth, Kantara (Hindi) is enjoying a dreamy run at the theatres. It has successfully completed three weeks in the theatres. According to trade reports, the Hindi version is likely to surpass Rs 50-crore mark globally on November 4.

Released on October 14, Kantara Hindi has received overwhelming reviews from the critics and the audience alike. It is doing phenomenal despite tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God and now on November 4, we have three more Bollywood releases-- Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Mili' and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL.

In Maharastra, Kantara's Hindi version is witnessing more footfalls than the other Bollywood releases, claimed a report in Box Office India. Going by the trade reports, Kantara will cross Rs 50 crore worldwide in Hindi.

The Kannada period action thriller Kantara, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali. Kambala is an annual race that is held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks. ALSO READ: Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable, Hindi version dominates theaters

Kantara is written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the film features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

The film has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and a few days back renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watch the film with his devotees in Bengaluru at his ashram.

