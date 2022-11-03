Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is unstoppable, Hindi version dominates theaters

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Kantara Box Office Collection

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s latest release is unstoppable! The film surpassed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in over a month, with the majority of the collection from the Kannada version. While south films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, becoming one of the most discussed movies of 2022. Apart from the original version, Kantara is performing remarkably well in Hindi and Tamil.

With this, Hombale Films has fast become the most successful production house, delivering one Pan-Indian blockbuster after the next and is expected to continue to dream run even in the coming year.

Kantara Box Office Report

On November 2, Rishab Shetty's Kantara crossed Rs 305 crore at the box office worldwide. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "Global Gross race won with 305 CRs and counting.. #DivineBlockbuster."

Kantara (Hindi) Box Office Report

Released on October 14, Kantara Hindi has received overwhelming reviews from critics and the audience alike. Kantara has added more power to the latest trend of south Indian movies clicking with the audience in the Hindi belt. Despite multiple controversies, Kantara is enjoying a phenomenal business and according to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film will cross Rs 50 crore in Hindi by the end of Week 3. ALSO READ: Karthi's 'Sardar' producer gifts THIS to director PS Mithran as film heads towards Rs 100 cr mark | Photos

The film is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. In Maharastra, Kantara's Hindi version is witnessing more footfalls than the latest Bollywood releases, claimed a report in Box Office India.

About Kantara

The Kannada period action thriller Kantara, which released countrywide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows a Kambala champion, played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali. Kambala is an annual race that is held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

Kantara is written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the film features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in important roles.

The film has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from different fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur and a few days back renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watch the film with his devotees in Bengaluru at his ashram. ALSO READ: Karnataka tribal dancers call Kantara 'pride'; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praises the film

