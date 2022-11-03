Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Karthi's 'Sardar' producer gifts THIS to director PS Mithran as film heads towards Rs 100 cr mark | Photos

Karthi's 'Sardar' producer gifts THIS to director PS Mithran as film heads towards Rs 100 cr mark | Photos

Karthi's film Sardar, which released on October 21, has turned out to be a hit across Tamil Nadu. According to trade reports, it has earned about Rs 85 crore, worldwide.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2022 6:42 IST
Karthi
Image Source : TWITTER/@THEERAN_NAVANEE Karthi along with Sardar's producer and director

Actor Karthi and producer Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures are overwhelmed as Sardar has turned out to be a blockbuster. Following the film's success at the box office, producer has extended a nice gesture to the film’s director PS Mithran. Sources close to the unit of the Karthi starrer said that producer Lakshman Kumar, who is thoroughly pleased with the success of the film, has presented the film's director PS Mithran a Toyota Fortuner.

Sardar, which released on October 21, has turned out to be a hit across Tamil Nadu. According to trade reports, it has earned about Rs 85 crore, worldwide and is inching towards Rs 100 crore club. In fact, the resounding success of the film had recently prompted its makers to announce a sequel to the film.

Why Karthi said YES to Sardar

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, Karthi said: "When producer Lakshman made me meet director P. S. Mithran, the latter casually narrated a one-liner to me. Mithran told me that in the eighties, when the Indian government was looking to set up a team of spies, they tried to train some of those in the military to act. However, despite a lot of effort, those in the military couldn't act. That was when the think tank thought, 'Why should we strain so much? Why should we not take a theatre actor and put him in the military?' So, a theatre artiste was recruited and a team trained him and sent him to Pakistan."

ALSO READ: Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's explosive comeback will blow your mind | VIDEO

Related Stories
Karthi's Viruman HD print leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and torrent sites

Karthi's Viruman HD print leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and torrent sites

Viruman on Amazon Prime: Know Date, Time & How to watch Karthi's action-thriller online

Viruman on Amazon Prime: Know Date, Time & How to watch Karthi's action-thriller online

Sardar: Karthi opens up on taking up the film, says 'actor turning spy got me interested'

Sardar: Karthi opens up on taking up the film, says 'actor turning spy got me interested'

"That idea itself was stunning. A theatre artiste being converted into a spy. It was interesting. On learning about this, I asked Mithran to write the script. After a couple of revisions, Mithran came back and told me that the script had taken shape but that it had changed into a double action script. Mithran said, 'This story requires double action. Otherwise, it can't be done.' So, that was how 'Sardar' began," he added. 

About Sardar

Sardar, which had Karthi playing two characters with one of them being the role of a spy, also had a crucial socially relevant message on the significance of water. Apart from Karthi, the film also featured Chunkey Pandey, Laila, Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna among others. Music for the film was scored by G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography was by George C. Williams.

In the sequel too, Karthi will be seen playing a spy with the action shifting to Cambodia. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations take over Twitter; fans share iconic scenes & old videos

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News