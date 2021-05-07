Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOLLAMANASA Kannada actor Shankanada Aravind succumbs to COVID-19

Kannada star Shankanada Aravind passed away on Friday in Bengaluru. The actor had contracted the virus around 10 days back and was admitted to the Victoria hospital of Bengaluru. He took his last breathe at the hospital after battling the deadly virus. Aravind was 70-years-old and recently lost his wife Rama, who was a playback singer. He was survived by three children. Daughter and music director Manasa Holla took to social media and offered prayers to father Shankanada Aravind.

The actor has acted in many famous Kannada movies including Anubhava, Aguntaka, Bettada Hoovu, Aparichita, Shankanada, Gnana Gange, among others. His role with Puneeth Rajkumar in the film Bettada Hoovu is still liked my many as Puneeth had won the best child actor national award for the same. Aravind is known mostly for his comic and supportive roles and has acted in many movies in his entire career.

He had played the role of conch blower in the movie Shankanada and became very popular.

In the last few weeks, the film industry has many of its talented personalities due to COVID-19. Recently, Kannada filmmaker Naveen passed away after battling COVID. He was 36.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 21,491,598, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 3,915 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 2,34,083.