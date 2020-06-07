Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEGHANAKHUSHI Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies due to cardiac arrest

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was just 39. On June 6, the actor complained of breathlessness and was rushed to a private hospital. He was also suffering from chest pain and did not respond to the treatment. It is said that the doctors tried their best to save him but he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was the nephew of Kannada actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. He is known for films like Sinnga, Chirru, Amma I Love You and Aatagara. Due to coronavirus lockdown, the actor's last rites will be performed in the presence of a few family members. Also as per government norms, his swab test was conducted and the sample has been sent to the lab for any traces of coronavirus.

Kannada Actor #ChiranjeeviSarja passed away due to heart attack earlier today.. Shocking.. He was jus 39..



Brother of Actor #DhruvaSarja and Nephew of Actor #Arjun



Condolences to his family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Y4F8Jpx49g — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi was gearing up for the release of his next film Raja Marthanda which was in the post production stage. the actor had three more films lined up to be filmed.

Chiranjeevi Sarja had tied the knot with actress Meghana Raj in 2018 in a church and later they solemnized their union as per Hindu rituals. The two had known each other for more than 10 years. They had started dating each other five years before they decided to get married.

Celebrities are shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the Sandalwood actor. Expressing their grief over the news, many actors and filmmakers took to Twitter to condole the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Anil Kumble wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends." Priyamani Raj wrote, "Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face...my deepest condolences to the whole family !!"

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

Late #ChiranjeeviSarja 's wife is Actress #MeghanaRaj , who has done movies in Tamil too.. They got married in 2018 only.. Sad.. Condolences to her.. pic.twitter.com/aRE667YlVf — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 7, 2020

It's truly shocking to hear #ChiranjeeviSarja is no more. The actor passed away this evening due to heart attack. pic.twitter.com/AVkwG6iK3H — A Sharadhaa (@sharadasrinidhi) June 7, 2020

Cannot believe and I’m in immense shocking state of mind to know that #chiranjeevisarja is no more , very very saddening,my condolences to his family and @meghanaraj at this time of pain and sorrow.Cannot yet digest this fact , my hands are shivering as I write this msg .V v sad. pic.twitter.com/vTpjmQSV5c — Sanjjanaa galrani❤️ (@sanjjanagalrani) June 7, 2020

