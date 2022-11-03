Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
HIT 2 Teaser: Adivi Sesh looks dashing in cop uniform, will leave you in splits with his quirks until...

Adivi Sesh stars in HIT 2, the sequel to the Telugu language crime thriller. The teaser of the upcoming film has been revealed. Check it out.

Adivi Sesh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADIVISESH Adivi Sesh stars in the sequel of HIT

HIT 2 Teaser: Adivi Sesh stars in the sequel of HIT, the Telugu language crime-thriller following the story of a maverick cop who solves crime with his intellect and instinct. The new footage from the upcoming film has been released and Adivi Sesh fits the role of a confident cop completely. The new film will be released on December 2 and anticipation is riding high on it. After the success of Major, the biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, HIT 2 will be looked forward to by the fans. 

HIT 2 teaser released on YouTube 

HIT 2 is a crime thriller and promises to serve thrills. The trailer starts off on a fun and quirky note and establishes the charismatic aura of the cop character, played by Adivi Sesh. However, the tone changes, both of the character and the film, when police discover a dead body of a woman. Her body parts are all severed up and it looks like a ritual killing. An ominous voice-over runs in the background as the suspense builds up. Now, Adivi Sesh's character will have to bring his detective skills to the front and tackle the murder mystery at hand. Adivi Sesh has replaced the lead actor of the first HIT film, Vishwak Sen, and the new movie looks right up his alley. 

Read: Shaakuntalam: Where to Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan film, Review, Tickets, Box Office  

About HIT franchise 

HIT: The First Case was released in 2020, starring Vishwak Sen. It was a huge success and the characterisation and the storytelling were praised. The second installment is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who was also behind the original. In the new film, the cop's role has been taken over by Adivi Sesh.  The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander. HIT: The Second Case is produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

 

The first installment chronicled the story of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl. Its Hindi remake, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, has also been released and is streaming on Netflix.

Read: Nitin Mehta plays villain after 21 years of army career in Ravanasura

 

