Nitin Mehta plays villain after 21 years of army career in Ravanasura

Nitin Mehta plays villain after 21 years

Nitin Mehta, the versatile ex-army officer turned actor in Telugu and Tamil films, plays a baddie after 21 years of an army career as a Lieutenant Colonel. An alumnus of the National Defense Academy, Nitin was a mechanical engineer for helicopter maintenance. At the age of 44 in 2016, he started his acting journey after giving up his uniform. He jumped into modelling and played several characters and roles in Tamil and Telugu films. Jumpstarting his career in films at the age of 45 is not what people can fathom and now at 50, he is busy being the bad guy of Tollywood.

Nitin Mehta's career began with a beautiful movie called Akhanda that went on to become a super hit where his negative character was applauded and recognized all across the country. He has also adorned a role in several ads- Tanishq, Kalyan jewellers, Vistara, Spice Jet and so many more. He is now a regular face in print and TV commercials and has walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week just before joining the Tamil and Telugu films. His gained more popularity after his appearance in Filhaal song with Akshay Kumar.

Even though his father predicted his film portfolio would be a waste of money, he still went ahead and created one for himself. His well-shaped physique, strict fitness regime and looks give him what he is today. True to his Army spirit and his olive-green uniform, Nitin sends out the message- age is just a number and all you have to do to pursue your dreams is chuck off the number plate from your life.

Nothing can beat him in his dedication to his fitness regime and his advice to the younger and older generation stress the need to believe in yourself when you want to be a winner. Nitin's upcoming movie Ravanasura is worth watching as Nitin donned the cap you will never want to miss.

