Shaakuntalam: Where to Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan film, Review, Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan mythology film based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam releases in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 4. Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama.

Bankrolled by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, Shaakuntalam has cinematography by Sekhar V Joseph and music by Mani Sharma. While in Telugu Shaakuntalam doesn’t have any major competition, but in Hindi, the film will be clashing with Katrina Kaif starrer 'Phone Bhoot' and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Mili'. If you are excited to watch Samantha's film, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Shaakuntalam's release date?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming mythology-based film Shaakuntalam released on November 4.

Who is the director of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan starrer?

The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar.

What is the star cast of Shaakuntalam?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta

Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

Aditi Balan as Anasuya

Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

Gautami as Gautamil

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

Varshini Sounderajan

Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

Where to book Shaakuntalam's movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Shaakuntalam movie online download in HD

Shaakuntalam can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

