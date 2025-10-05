Dhanush directed movies list: All films he helmed till Idli Kadai, plus box office collections National Award winner Dhanush has returned to the director's chair with Idli Kadai! Revisit his complete filmography, from his debut Pa Paandi to his biggest hit, Raayan.

The National Award-winning actor Dhanush (Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja) has directed four films to date: his debut Pa Paandi (2017), the blockbuster Raayan (2024), the romantic drama Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (2025), and his latest release, Idli Kadai (2025).

The National Award-winning actor Dhanush, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hollywood, and Bollywood films, has carved out a distinct space for himself as a director and writer. From intense dramas to psychological thrillers, the Raanjhanaa actor has explored varied themes and characters over the years.

Now that Dhanush has returned to the director's seat with Idli Kadai, a drama released in theatres on October 1, 2025, let's revisit all the films directed by him and know their commercial reception.

Dhanush Director Filmography: A Look at His Four Directorial Ventures

1. Pa Paandi

Year Released: 2017

2017 Genre: Tamil comedy drama

Tamil comedy drama Commercial Reception: Critical and commercial success

This film marked Dhanush's directorial debut, where he also served as the writer and producer. It proved his mettle behind the camera with both critics and audiences praising the heartfelt story.

2. Raayan

Year Released: 2024

2024 Genre: Action, crime drama

Action, crime drama Commercial Reception: Massive hit

Massive hit Box Office: Grossed over Rs 160 crore globally. It became Dhanush's highest-grossing film and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Plot Summary: The film deals with Raayan’s family getting caught in a violent web of crime and politics, forcing the protagonist to confront the world he once tried to escape.

3. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (2025)

Year Released: 2025

2025 Genre: Romantic drama

Romantic drama Commercial Reception: Box Office flop

Box Office flop Starring: Pavish Narayanan and Anikha Surendran

This was Dhanush's third directorial venture. Despite high expectations for the romantic drama genre, the film failed to connect with the audience commercially.

4. Idli Kadai

Year Released: 2025

Genre: Rural drama

Commercial Reception: Initial Box Office Gains

Release Date: Released in theatres on October 1, 2025.

Box Office Update: Due to the festive season release, the film has created a fair bit of buzz and made significant early gains.

Day 1 - Rs 11 crore

Day 2 - Rs 9.75 crore

Day 3 - Rs 5.6 crore

Day 4 - Rs 6.15 crore (at the time of writing)

This is Dhanush's second film of the year, following the less successful Kuberaa (which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna and failed to recover its production cost).

FAQs

Q: How many films has Dhanush directed to date?

A: Dhanush (Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja) has directed four films: Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024), Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (2025), and Idli Kadai (2025).

Q: Which is the highest-grossing film directed by Dhanush?

A: Raayan (2024) is the highest-grossing film directed by Dhanush. It grossed over ₹160 crore globally, making it his highest-grossing film overall and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Q: What is the plot of Dhanush's film Raayan?

A: The plot of Raayan centres on a simple man whose family is caught in a violent web of crime and politics, forcing him to confront the dark underworld he had previously fled.

Q: When did Dhanush's latest directed film Idli Kadai release?

A: Idli Kadai, written and directed by Dhanush, was released in theatres on October 1, 2025.

Dhanush Director Filmography Summary

Total Films Directed: 4

4 Directorial Debut: Pa Paandi (2017) – Commercial and critical success.

Pa Paandi (2017) – Commercial and critical success. Biggest Box Office Hit: Raayan (2024) – Grossed over Rs 160 crore globally.

Raayan (2024) – Grossed over Rs 160 crore globally. Latest Release: Idli Kadai (2025) – Rural drama, released October 1, 2025.

Idli Kadai (2025) – Rural drama, released October 1, 2025. Box Office status (Idli Kadai): Strong opening gains (Rs 32 crore after Day 4).

Key Facts about Dhanush

Full Name: Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja Roles: Actor, Director, Writer, Producer

Actor, Director, Writer, Producer Awards: National Award Winner

National Award Winner Cross-Industry Work: Known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Bollywood (Raanjhanaa), and Hollywood films.

