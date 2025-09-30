Kantara: Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai, South Indian films releasing this Dussehra Dussehra 2025 is set to be a special time for entertainment lovers. Films like Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' will hit the big screen. Let's have a look at the list of films releasing on Dussehra.

New Delhi:

Dussehra 2025 is set to be a special time for entertainment lovers. The coming month of October CAN prove to be a blockbuster for cinema, with audiences set to see films across genres, including action, comedy, drama, and thriller. Several major films are set to release during this festive season, promising to provide audiences with ample entertainment.

If you're still wondering what to watch in theaters this week, here are the films you can expect to see. Five major films from the South Indian film industry are set to hit the Indian box office between October 1 and 3. Let's have a look at the list.

1. Film - Idli Kadai

Release Date: October 1, 2025

'Idli Kadai' is the story of Murugan, a young man from a humble background who works at a famous restaurant. Despite his success, Murugan returns to his roots to take over his father's local idli shop. This is the story of the entire story.

2. Film - Erra Chira

Release Date - October 1, 2025

'Erra Chira' is a Telugu-language horror thriller based on the lives of a newlywed couple, Dasu and Avantika. After their marriage, Avantika murders Dasu's grandmother to usurp her property and later transforms into an evil spirit due to the unsolved death of her own mother. Meanwhile, police officer Shivakumar becomes embroiled in these supernatural events.

3. Film - Mutton Soup

Release Date - October 2, 2025

'Mutton Soup' is a suspenseful family crime thriller that tells the story of Sriram, a financier born into an affluent family. After marriage, he and his wife face numerous marital challenges, and a life-changing event alters their relationship forever. As a dangerous conspiracy brews beneath the surface, the film explores issues of greed, betrayal, and ulterior motives.

4. Film - Kantara: Chapter 1

Release Date - October 2, 2025

Rishabh Shetty's much-awaited film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is set to release on the big screen. Written and directed by Rishabh Shetty, the film is the second installment in the Kantara franchise and a prequel to Kantara (2022). The film relies on the mythology behind Kantara, a part of which was explored in the first part. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

5. Film - Maria

Release Date - October 3, 2025

The Tamil drama film 'Maria' is based on the life of a nun who begins to experience her own desires and is forced to leave the monastery. After turning away from religious life, she finds herself drawn into a satanic cult. Starring Saisree Prabhakaran, the film is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

Also Read: Idli Kadai movie release date, ticket booking, trailer, budget and cast