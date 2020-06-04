Decade of Vedam: Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty celebrate on video call

Image Source : ALLU ARJUN/ TWITTER Allu Arjun tweeted a screenshot of the video call on Twitter.

The team of Vedam which includes south stars Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty celebrated the 10 years of the release of Telugu superhit. The star cast of Vedam reunited virtually via a video call. Sharing a heartfelt note on Twitter, Arjun wrote on Thursday, "A Decade of Vedam. I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion . And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. Spl THANKS to MMKeeravani garu , gyanahekar garu & other technicians. I heart fully thank Arka Media for believing in us . #DECADEOFVEDAM."

The actor also tweeted a screenshot of the video call and captioned it, "Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam."

Directed by Krish, the action drama revolves around five characters, and how their lives get entangled after a terrorist attack. Krish later remade Vedam in Tamil in 2011 as Vaanam with Silambarasan, Bharath and Prakash Raj in important roles. Anushka and Saranya reprised their roles.

