Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 1.25 crore for fight against coronavirus

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna announced a donation of Rs 1.25 crore in India's fight against coronavirus on Friday. He donated Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Rs 25 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity.

The Corona Crisis Charity works for the welfare of Telugu film workers.

The actor cum politician last made his appearance in Telugu film 'Ruler'.

Actors from all across the nation have come forward to help the underprivileged at such a time of crisis.

From the Telugu film industry. Baahubali star Prabhas donated Rs 4.5 crore while Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi contributed with donations of Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.