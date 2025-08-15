Coolie box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna's action thriller opens strong Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller film 'Coolie' starring Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna has hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, and has been receiving a good response form the audience on its opening day. Read on to know Coolie day 1 box office collection here.

New Delhi:

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie has stormed the box office on its opening day. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action-packed entertainer film managed to draw massive crowds from the very first show, as it was already expected from Rajinikanth's starrer. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film 'Coolie', which was released a day before India's 79th Independence Day, collected Rs 65 crore across India.

The Tamil-language movie was generating huge pre-release buzz among Thalaiva Rajinikanth's fans, and its grand opening day numbers prove the hype was worth it. Let's take a look at how well Coolie performed at the box office in India and overseas.

Rajinikanth's Coolie box office collection day 1: A strong opening

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, had a strong start on its opening day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 65 crore across India in all languages. However, talking about the Tamil occupancy rate, Coolie had an overall 86.99% Tamil occupancy on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The highest occupancy of 94.32% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 86.57% in the evening, 85.13% in the afternoon and 81.95% in the morning shows.

About Coolie

The story of Coolie revolves around Deva (played by Rajinikanth), who uncovers the mystery surrounding his friend's death. According to reports, the film is made with a big budget of Rs 350 crore. The makers have not revealed the official budget yet. The film has been receiving a good response from the viewers. Critics have given 6.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Coolie cast

Besides Rajinikanth, the film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Baahubali fame actor Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kanna Ravi, Kaali Venkat, and Monisha Blessy in the key roles. However, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance as 'Dahaa' in this action thriller.

