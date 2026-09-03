Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game records a slow start; know its Day 1 box office collection as per early updates

Dulquer Salmaan's much-awaited Malayalam comeback film I'm Game has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the fantasy action thriller has recorded a slow start at the Indian box office despite generating considerable buzz among fans. The film marks Dulquer Salmaan's comeback to Malayalam cinema after his 2023 film King of Kotha.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir and Parth Tiwari in key roles. Read on to find out how much Dulquer Salmaan's film has collected so far.

I'm Game box office collection Day 1

As per the early estimates recorded by trade tracker Sacnilk, the Malayalam action thriller I'm Game has earned Rs 1.11 crore across 1,269 shows in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.67% for its Malayalam version in the morning shows. So far, the Malayalam-language version has performed the best, earning Rs 0.89 crore across 844 shows, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 0.19 crore and the Hindi version with Rs 0.03 crore.

Notably, these box office figures are subject to change, as the final Day 1 collection of I'm Game will be revealed by the end of the day. The updated figures will be available by 10 am tomorrow (September 4).

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game box office clash

It must be noted that Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game has arrived in theatres at a time when several films, including Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Insidious, Awarapan 2 and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, are already running in theatres.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie is also set to hit the big screen on September 4, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether I'm Game manages to hold its ground at the box office or gets impacted by the competition from these releases.

I'm Game: Production details

For the unversed, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films. The music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy with cinematography is done by Jimshi Khalid. Whereas Chaman Chakko has edited the film.

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