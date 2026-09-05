Mohanlal's Operation Ganga announced, Arjun Rampal and Adil Hussain join the cast | Deets inside

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s next film, previously known as L367, has officially been titled Operation Ganga. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India’s most significant evacuation missions.

The title refers to Operation Ganga, the mission launched by the Indian government to evacuate Indian citizens, including thousands of students, from Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022. The film aims to bring the events surrounding the mission to the big screen, focusing on the challenges involved in bringing stranded Indian citizens back home from a conflict zone.

Operation Ganga cast

Mohanlal leads the film, which also features Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles. The ensemble brings together actors from different industries, adding to the film’s pan-Indian appeal.

The makers have also assembled an experienced technical team for the project.

Vishnu Mohan directs the film

Vishnu Mohan, who previously directed the Malayalam film Meppadiyan, is at the helm of Operation Ganga. The filmmaker won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Meppadiyan.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen are the co-producers, while Krishnamoorthy serves as executive producer.

Operation Ganga technical crew

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who has worked on the Pushpa films. Rajeevan is the production designer, while Sea Young Oh has been roped in as the action director. Music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, who recently scored the music for the pan-Indian film Dhurandhar.

The crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who has worked on films including Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat. KV Sanjit serves as the VFX supervisor, while Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar is the military adviser. Panwar has previously been associated with projects including Safed Sagar, Border 2 and Fighter.

Loka Costume Director Melvy J, makeup artist Ronex Xavier and production controller Rinny Divakar are also part of the team.

Operation Ganga promises a story of a major Indian mission

With Operation Ganga, the makers are bringing a real-life national mission to the big screen through a large-scale feature film. The story is centred on the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine during a period of intense uncertainty, making the project one of Mohanlal’s notable upcoming films.

The film marks another collaboration between a prominent Malayalam star and a National Award-winning filmmaker, while its cast and technical crew give it a wider pan-Indian profile.

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